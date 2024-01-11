Who does Rishi Sunak think he’s kidding with economic claims? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Does Rishi Sunak think we are all stupid? He said ‘I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people's taxes.’

Is he serious? His management of the economy has been disastrous. Debt has gone up, though he said the reverse at the despatch box (a breach of the Ministerial Code and a resigning offence which is being ignored - fact checked multiple times).

Growth has flatlined for years with fears of another recession. Yes inflation has come down, but not because of anything Sunak has done. When inflation rose Sunak said it was global forces at play. Now it‘s coming down, he claims the credit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to staff during a visit to VEKA PLC in Burnley, Lancashire. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

He has not only allowed the mega rich to get vastly richer while making sure the low paid and middle class get well below inflation real term pay cuts, but has championed it.

Food banks were virtually unknown under Labour - now there are more of them than McDonalds. Child poverty has ballooned.

Mortgages and rents have increased massively because of his predecessor Truss, but he is doing nothing to address the destitution caused.

His claims to have cut taxes are ridiculous. He has knocked a little off National Insurance as a pre-election gimmick but in April the freezing of tax allowances kicks in which will wipe out those gains and more.

Low and middle class earners are facing the highest tax burden since the 1940s. However the mega rich aren’t and limits to bankers’ bonuses have been scrapped.