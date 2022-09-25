Who will fill the political void that the Tories are leaving with their policies - Yorkshire Post Letters

Prime Minister Liz Truss's Government revealed a mini budget on Friday. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Who fills the political void that the Tories are leaving? Now that the Government is so heavily influenced by hard right pressure groups, largely funded by the tobacco and fossil fuel industries and even Truss's leadership campaign was given £100,000 by the wife of an ex-executive of an energy producer, what are the former Conservative party supporters going to do?

Many won't be able to live with the economically dubious and politically toxic policies being rushed out.

Truss has brought together a cabinet team with a lack of knowledge and empathy, we now have a government with little support from its own backbenches, some Tory MPs are aghast at the reckless mini-budget, and they may boycott the Conservative party conference.

The Prime Minister has redefined the science of fracking and decided it's now safe, even though most councils won't give planning permission and it will alienate voters everywhere it is suggested.

The Health Secretary's inspired target for people to be able to see a GP in 14 days, when it was two days twelve years ago, highlights the mess that they are in.

The Chancellor's new announcements have caused the value of the pound to plummet and will mean a transfer of money away from families in the North to the few wealthy people in the country.