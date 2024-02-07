Why are driving standards on our roads so poor these days? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I used to enjoy driving but in recent times I have found myself becoming increasingly critical of other drivers. I think that my wife is becoming a little bit tired of my constant commentary on the standard of driving exhibited by others.

I am often advised to "just relax, it's not worth getting angry and stressed about it". She is of course right in offering this advice but I just can't help myself.

In my defence I would like to describe our recent experience of driving from Dumfries to Doncaster in very wet weather. Drivers not putting on any lights despite very poor visibility. Drivers tailgating at speeds of 70mph on the A1, apparently oblivious of the fact that stopping distances are significantly increased in wet weather.

Drivers sitting in the middle lane of a motorway regardless of the fact that they are not overtaking anyone or are likely to in the foreseeable future. Drivers not indicating their intention to leave a roundabout when it is so easy to do so and simply a courteous action.