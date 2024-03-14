Why are five members of the SAS being investigated for war crimes in Syria? - Yorkshire Post Letters

The news that five members of the SAS are being investigated for war crimes in Syria brings to mind the shrewd observation, often attributed to George Orwell, that we only sleep safely in our beds because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.

Our special forces risk injury, death and, if captured, unspeakable torture fighting on our behalf against Islamist terrorists who recognise neither the Geneva conventions nor any moral restraint on their depraved misbehaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These terrorists do not wear any uniform nor badge of identification, unlike military personnel.

A picture taken in eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor shows explosions following shelling. PIC: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

To expect our soldiers to treat them as if they were enemy soldiers is wrong both practically and morally. Indeed, it is insanity to treat this type of warfare as if it was some sort of international armed policing.