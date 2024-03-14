Why are five members of the SAS being investigated for war crimes in Syria? - Yorkshire Post Letters
The news that five members of the SAS are being investigated for war crimes in Syria brings to mind the shrewd observation, often attributed to George Orwell, that we only sleep safely in our beds because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.
Our special forces risk injury, death and, if captured, unspeakable torture fighting on our behalf against Islamist terrorists who recognise neither the Geneva conventions nor any moral restraint on their depraved misbehaviour.
These terrorists do not wear any uniform nor badge of identification, unlike military personnel.
To expect our soldiers to treat them as if they were enemy soldiers is wrong both practically and morally. Indeed, it is insanity to treat this type of warfare as if it was some sort of international armed policing.
The duty of military lawyers, commanding officers and our government is to watch the backs of those who guard us while we sleep, not to prosecute them.
