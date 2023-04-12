Why are our MPs no longer supporting ways to improve our lives? - Yorkshire Post Letters

How is it that our democratically elected MPs no longer appear to support the best ways for us to improve our lives any more?

They consistently refuse to see the beginnings of a sinister and slow decline into a marginal, poor, undemocratic and failing country where dictatorship is threatening - with all its horrible consequences.

Starting with the lies of the Brexit campaign, we are now in a position where we have restricted our ability to trade with and travel easily to and from neighbouring countries, we treat immigrants as criminals whilst trashing the planet, pretend to discourage fossil fuel use whilst doing the opposite, push back on global green targets and keep everyone else outside our watery borders.

Union Jack and EU fags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. PIC: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

How has it become acceptable to acknowledge poor deals with countries far away, to shrug shoulders and give in to legislation that reduces human rights, degrade our already struggling public servants and services, stand by and watch the atrocious treatment meted out to those looking for safety and compassion, allow our seas and rivers to be turned into cesspits, accept the lowering of our food standards as we blatantly fail our farmers and fishermen.

The simple truth is that rejoining the EU is the best way for us to start climbing out of the deep ravine we find ourselves in and start reversing these travesties in order to reach anywhere near where we were before all this started.