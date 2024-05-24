Why are people who have a small flat in Whitby to enjoy breaks being punished? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sharon Halstead, Wakefield.

Re: Couples retirement dream in Whitby. This article in your newspaper today (May 13) could have been from me.

We too bought a small flat in Whitby with an inheritance from my father in order to enjoy breaks in our retirement to beautiful Whitby. Our children and grandchildren also enjoy going there and we all spend our money in Whitby contributing to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We can’t understand why we are being punished for this - I have written and tried to speak to a variety of councillors in North Yorkshire with no response or reply from a phone.

Whitby's skyline pictured in 2021. PIC: James Hardisty.

We were not consulted or even sent a letter, just left to find out from the small print on the back of this April’s council tax bill.