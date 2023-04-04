All Sections
Why are residents objecting to the building of a new household recycling centre in Beverley? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

By YP Letters
Published 5th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

I don't fully understand why a relatively small group of residents are objecting to the building of a new state of the art household recycling centre on Grange Way, Molescroft, in Beverley, when the existing one is prone to flooding at Weel? (The Yorkshire Post, March 25, 2023).

The continuing occurrence of flooding on the existing site is of great concern especially with the risk of contaminated ground water draining into the nearby river Hull.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has an environmental duty of care to deal with this problem.

'I am sure that the local MP, Graham Stuart, is not throwing his weight behind the objectors'. PIC: UK Parliament'I am sure that the local MP, Graham Stuart, is not throwing his weight behind the objectors'. PIC: UK Parliament
'I am sure that the local MP, Graham Stuart, is not throwing his weight behind the objectors'. PIC: UK Parliament

Experienced highways engineers and environment officers have no real concerns about accessing and exiting the proposed new site compared to the existing household waste recycling centre, which impacts on the highway network near Weel and Tickton.

My experience of using the household waste recycling centre at Preston is that it is very well managed by the team employed by FCC. I am sure that this is the case at all household recycling centres in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Removal of full skips and replacement skips are generally done at quiet times of the day anyway, to reduce inconvenience to residents and motorists.

I would suggest that any traffic congestion is more likely to be created by parents dropping their children off as near to the school as possible, who genuinely speaking ignore double yellow lines.

There would be clearly more traffic inconvenience or congestion caused if the site was improved at the Grove hill industrial estate.

Residents of Beverley centre want to recycle their household items but not in their own backyards.

I am sure that the local MP, Graham Stuart, is not throwing his weight behind the objectors as he is a resident of Molescroft in Beverley?

I hope that the residents listen to the expertise of experienced council officials, and look at the wider picture in Beverley and not just Molescroft ward.

