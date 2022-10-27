Why are Tory politicians not competent enough to express an opinion about finance? - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.
It is a strange situation when of all the Tory politicians in Parliament there appear to be so few of them who are competent to express an opinion about international business and finance.
Apparently the residents of Fulwood in Sheffield or Alwoodley in Leeds would be more capable of proposing successful economic policies for our country than our elected representatives in Westminster. The same could be claimed of the residents of Basingstoke or Alderley Edge.
Perhaps the centre for economic competence in the country needs to move North even if Parliament remains where it is now.
Our politicians are unwilling to suggest that wealthy people should contribute more taxes even if the extra amount has an insignificant effect on their standard of living.
We do not wish anyone who has come here from abroad to think that they would be made to feel that their investments are unwelcome but there are ways in which rules can be framed so as to be fair and reasonable to all.