Why are Tory politicians not competent enough to express an opinion about finance? - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is a strange situation when of all the Tory politicians in Parliament there appear to be so few of them who are competent to express an opinion about international business and finance.

Apparently the residents of Fulwood in Sheffield or Alwoodley in Leeds would be more capable of proposing successful economic policies for our country than our elected representatives in Westminster. The same could be claimed of the residents of Basingstoke or Alderley Edge.

Perhaps the centre for economic competence in the country needs to move North even if Parliament remains where it is now.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. PIC: UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA Wire

Our politicians are unwilling to suggest that wealthy people should contribute more taxes even if the extra amount has an insignificant effect on their standard of living.