Why are water firms allowed to fail where ordinary people are forced to meet rules - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Anne Devenport, Church Lane, Driffield.
We are appalled by the report in The Yorkshire Post regarding the alleged dumping of sewage into waterways by Yorkshire Water.
Recently we have had, with our immediate neighbour, to fork out almost £12,000 to replace the efficient, very low maintenance water treatment unit with an upmarket, more costly, higher-maintenance unit to deal with the waste from our two properties.
The only fault with the old one was that it didn’t comply with new rules coming into force in 2021, having been installed in 1952.
The waste water was filtered and drained into the beck, as it is with the new one.
Upstream is a large treatment plant that deals with all the waste from the village before it is filtered into the same beck that flows past our homes.
There have been times, we are told, when this unit has failed.
We feel somewhat miffed that water companies are failing when ordinary folks are forced to meet the rules and regulations imposed (unnecessarily in this case) on them to keep becks and rivers clean.