Why are Yorkshire Tories unable to deliver A64 upgrades for the region? - Yorkshire Post Letters
I note with interest the articles YP 20/1 regarding the long awaited upgrade of the 40 mile summer car park between York and Scarborough also known as the A64. I have particular interest in this road having been born in a house some seventy odd years ago with the A64 running past our front door. Full upgrade of this road has been talked about all my lifetime.
I remember a correspondent to your newspaper a few years ago saying he had been helping to plan this road at County Hall, Beverley prior to the outbreak of the last war.
What chance has anyone else outside of North Yorkshire getting anything like this done or of any so called levelling up if a relatively small project like this cannot be achieved. Within our county we have the prime minister, a business minister Kevin Hollinrake, two former transport ministers Sir Robert Goodwill and Andrew Jones and at least 2 other Conservative MPs. As far as I know the A64 runs through the former 2 MPs Constituencies as well as my namesake (Julian Sturdy’s) York outer constituency.
If they cannot get this done other counties in the north have no chance. Any imminent announcement about this road seems meaningless, because the Conservatives unfortunately are day by day destroying themselves so won't be in power after the forthcoming election.
