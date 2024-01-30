Why are Yorkshire Tory MPs not calling for tougher action over sewage pollution? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Over recent times The Yorkshire Post has to its credit brought up the state of the Yorkshire rivers polluted by so many raw sewage discharges by Yorkshire Water.

What has Yorkshire Water done apart from the expected and meaningless ritual answers?

Have you noticed the silence from local Tory MPs such as Whittaker, Eastwood, Shelbrooke Jenkyns, Davies on this? No calls for action, no calls to penalise YW directors, and their very large bonuses. This is an issue which residents in Yorkshire feel strongly about.

All of us Yorkshire Water customers will soon be getting letters to advise of big increases in monthly direct debit payments, on top of your increased mortgage repayments, your increased rental payments, your increased food costs, your increased energy costs, your private dental care if you cannot find NHS care, best of luck to you there.

When you read that over recent years water company bosses have awarded themselves over £25m it does not ease anger.