Why BBC news bulletins alienate viewers – Yorkshire Post Letters

Laura Kuenssberg is political editor of the BBC.

THERE are so many negative critics around these days. Are we unwilling to think positively? Is this what Covid-19 has brought out in us?

Other than the headlines, I decline to watch the TV news, particularly on the BBC.

It fails to promote anything good about our country and places in the world where people are trying their hardest to survive.

Huw Edwards is one of the BBC's main news presenters.

What about all the good work being undertaken by the Royal family? Very little – other than Harry and Meghan.

I am now in my eighties and I give thanks each day that I, and my family, have survived the virus.

I think of places like India where life is fast becoming extinct and get on my aching knees to pray and think of them all. But we are surviving as a country and we ought to be proud and thankful for this.

Our thoughts go to those who continue to suffer and are no longer with us. Look to the future because we have one.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

ANY chance of the BBC reporting the news rather than presenters like Huw Edwards just talking to colleagues like Laura Kuenssberg and putting forward their views?