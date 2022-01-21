Why BBC offers unrivalled value at 43p a day – Yorkshire Post Letters

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been accused of undermining the BBc to distract attention away from Boris Johnson and his 'partygate' scandals.

YOUR columnist Andrew Vine (The Yorkshire Post, January 18) and others suggest that threats to the BBC by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries are being used to divert attention away from “partygate” and important pieces of legislature being considered, including the Crime and Police Bill and Health and Care Bill.

It is suggested that the attack on the BBC has been orchestrated by the political far right to deliberately undermine public broadcasting, a long-term desire of Rupert Murdoch, who wants to see the back of the BBC and has made his views known to the PM. Rupert Murdoch has for too long influenced the British media and it is time for us to say no.

The cost of the BBC licence is 43p per day, £13.13 per month and £157.50 annually per household – making the BBC good value for money.

It is 100 years old this year, it is an important public broadcasting service, delivering news in an impartial way. If the BBC goes, it will be a mammoth loss to our country and the world.

The BBC provides a wide variety of programmes from children’s services to the varied interests of adults, from drama, natural history, variety shows and sport and current affairs.

It is highly regarded globally, with the World Service delivering impartial broadcasting in over 40 languages, throughout Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Caribbean, South Asia. Australasia as well as Europe and the UK. The World Service is a trusted global broadcaster in an uncertain world dominated by propaganda and lies. We should be proud of the BBC and treasure the services it provides.

The BBC provides music on Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and Asian Network as well as speech, drama, analysis and the arts on Radio 4. Classical music and jazz on Radio 3, news and sport on 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra, and local programming from 40 stations – do we really want to lose all of this?

This Prime Minister is not interested in the disappearance of a much-valued public service, he is only interested in remaining in power.

From: Steve Wilson, Idle, Bradford.

IN a week when the term midget gem was suggested as offensive, how refreshing to read David Behrens’ plain-speaking and impeccably constructed demolition of the woeful woke crowd (The Yorkshire Post, January 15). How much longer will we see free and fair opinion compromised by invisible powers?