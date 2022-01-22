Why BBC’s ‘anti-Tory anti-British propaganda’ is turn-off as licence free frozen – Yorkshire Post Letters

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been praised for her stance over the BBC licence fee.

CONGRATULATIONS to Nadine Dorries for her bold action in depriving the BBC of its licence fee in future. All I ever see on the BBC is anti-Tory and anti-British propaganda and a constant menu of very old repeats.

If the BBC was pro-British and pro-business, perhaps I would be sad but, as the situation is at the moment, I am heartily sick of being bombarded with ‘wokeism’ and political correctness, both of which are assaults on free speech, which many a brave British soldier fought to preserve.

Perhaps the bosses of the BBC would be happier working for some unnamed foreign government directing their venom at Great Britain and our way of life, which they are very skilled at.

From: Richard Godley, Whitby.

SO the TV licence fee is being frozen for two years. Well whoop-di-doo! That’s going to make a huge difference to our pensioners on the lowest OAP in the Western world. All the hype and speculation following Nadine Dorries’s statement will not help them in the immediate future of rising inflation and hyper-inflation of energy bills; £159 would possibly pay for two months’ heating bills if they were careful. Government(s) have so far ignored pensioner poverty.

