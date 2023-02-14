Why Britain needs to do away with the monarchy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Helen Hallam, Oakworth, Keighley.

I would just like to say that after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth it would have been a good opportunity to get rid of the monarchy.

Now I am no left-wing agitator and quite middle of the road in my views, must be to read The Yorkshire Post, but have never felt I was a subject but a citizen.

It boils down to this: as a mature person I feel I don't need or want someone to reign over me. Certainly not the dysfunctional family at the heart of our Royals.

King Charles pictured on his Visit to York Minster. PIC: Simon Hulme

The cost of the forthcoming Coronation in such financially hard hit times when our professional NHS staff are having to use food banks is despicable and beyond my comprehension.

I don't buy that the Royals bring in money because they don't. Visitors to the UK are more likely to want to see York or the Yorkshire Dales. Indeed the number of visitors wanting to see the Royals is probably very limited.

This Royal family has wealth beyond belief and can easily afford all the pomp and ceremony they feel they need. It doesn't need tax from my small income to fund their lavish lifestyle.