Why child killers should now face death penalty following Star Hobson tragedy in Keighley – Yorkshire Post Letters

The death of Keighley toddler Star Hobson was among a number of cruelty cases to shock the nation at the end of 2021.

RE the murder of toddler Star Hobson, from Keighley: those who plunged to the depths of depravity in their evilness must pay the ultimate penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have previously not been in favour of capital punishment as mistakes have been made in the past. But, in some instances, it is the only punishment appropriate to a 100 per cent-proven case.

The death of Keighley toddler Star Hobson was among a number of cruelty cases to shock the nation at the end of 2021.

The Minister responsible for social services must initiate a thorough investigation to ensure the appalling incident – or series of incidents – never ever takes place again.

Unfortunately, my faith in the present Government is becoming more and more eroded. Furthermore, I sometimes get the impression that judges and legal authorities have more sympathy for the perpetrators rather the victims of crimes.

It’s about time the whole criminal justice system was reviewed as a matter of extreme urgency by a common sense individual rather than a misguided “do-gooder”.

From: Janet McCulloch, Warmsworth, Doncaster.

MANY years ago, following the death of Victoria Climbie and the publication of Lord Laming’s report, I was involved in a training scheme designed to guard against such a tragedy happening again.

There must have been thousands, if not millions, of pounds spent on the scheme entitled “Every Child Matters”.

The idea was that anyone involved with a child in any way – family, educational settings, social services, shopkeepers or neighbours – could report their concerns and have the matter recorded on a form.

The forms were to be collated by an appointed person in every local authority and it would quickly become apparent when several concerns had been recorded about a particular child and appropriate action would be taken.

We spent many hours being trained to operate the system and then in training teachers, social workers and others who worked with children.

The person who was to co-ordinate the scheme in Doncaster had been appointed and, as I recall, the whole thing was cancelled 48 hours prior to launch. I do not remember any explanation being given but do remember expressing my concern that it seemed a colossal waste of money.

I would like to know the reasons for the cancellation because, even if it was not perfect, it was better than nothing. Was it a political decision or was it going to be too expensive?

Perhaps if we had the scheme in place it might have prevented the deaths of the latest two children because the concerns of relatives would have been noted.

I have noticed a lack of information in the media about “Every Child Matters”, which is curious, but perhaps I have been out of the system for too long.