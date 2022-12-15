Why cutting ticket offices at train stations ruins access for us all - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Stuart Garforth, Guiseley.

I’m appalled to learn that the Government and rail industry are looking to close almost 1,000 ticket offices at stations across the country.

I care about ticket offices because of the personal touch and friendly face and good advice, also many do not have access to smartphones or cannot afford to use them as there is no free wifi at many stations and thus you’re unable to buy tickets without using unreliable and horrid vending machines.

If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.

A ticket machine at a station.

Losing staff at stations is crucial for access to information, to waiting rooms, to facilities – and has a big impact on safety of persons and vehicles

Despite the massive implications for passengers, the Government says that it will not consult.

I support the rail strikes, and I believe that ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.