Why dangerous drivers deserve longer bans – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do the police undertake sufficient traffic patrols?

HARRIET Sutton reports that we have 8,600 repeat offender drivers still sharing the roads with us (The Yorkshire Post, November 29).

North Yorkshire’s traffic police patrol a vast mileage of roads, improving the odds on being caught in favour of speed freaks etc.

I sometimes wonder if they feel they are wasting their time when magistrates and judges refuse to acknowledge the innate criminality of a boorish minority of drivers.

You recently reported a London incident in which a pedestrian was killed by a “businessman” driving a Rolls Royce at almost twice the 30mph limit.

The judge handed down an eight-month suspended jail sentence. There was no mention of a driving ban.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I AM increasingly concerned about the lack of police patrol vehicles and, specifically, the inaction against those cyclists who put themselves – and other road users at risk – by wearing dark clothing in this weather.

Surely there should be minimum requirements on lights, and so on, that should be enforced – or is that too much to ask?