Why ditching firework displays is long overdue - Yorkshire Post Letters

We are approaching that time of the year again when fireworks blight the night sky, and yet again the numerous organisations who claim to want a better environment say nothing about it.

Exploding gunpowder in the air affects air quality as well as causing massive noise pollution. Fireworks release particulate matter which is harmful to health.

In 2019, a scientific study in the Netherlands compared particulate matter in the air before and after a fireworks display. PM10 particulate concentrations were measured. Before the display, these were recorded at 29 micrograms per cubic metre, and in the first hour after at 277 micrograms per cubic metre - an increase of 877 per cent.

Fireworks during the New Year celebrations in London in 2018. PIC: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Various elements are used to produce the different colours. Red is produced by strontium and lithium; orange, calcium; yellow sodium; blue, copper.

Chemicals called perchlorates are also used. These dissolve in water, so rivers and lakes may be contaminated.