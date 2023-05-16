Why do cricketers like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer keep rushing back from injury? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I have often been puzzled by the premature return from injury of players from both professional rugby codes and from cricket in particular.

With the Ashes series not far away, how many key players are still recovering from long term injuries and will not be able to make the final cut for team selection?

The likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for example are struggling with consistently niggling joint issues and rely on pain management to get them through matches.

'The likes of Ben Stokes for example are struggling with consistently niggling joint issues'. PIC: PA

Rugby players return to the fray and then often break down again and need further treatment and recuperation.

With all the amazing developments in sports science and medical support available today, the one thing missing it seems is the correct judgement and a common sense approach to a full recovery before re-engagement into the intensive demands of professional sport.

Long term rest and recuperation are the key elements for the complete and successful repair of any damaged tissue.

Despite the obvious pressures on coaches to get players back onto the field as soon as possible, and the players wanting to take every opportunity to increase their personal wealth in a relatively short career, the risks are too great to prevent long term damage and serious health problems in later life.