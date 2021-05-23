Why GP surgeries must resume face-to-face appointments – Yorkshire Post Letters

GPs are accused of carrying out insufficient face-to-face appointments.

NHS open for business? If that is so, maybe you could tell the doctors’ surgeries that maybe they can see patients once in a while.

I needed to see a doctor recently and tried for half an hour to get through. When I managed to speak to someone, I was told that I was too late and to ring back the next day. The next day, with phone on permanent ring back, I was told that a doctor would call back and ‘what’s the problem?’

I received the call back and was told ‘I could do with seeing you but we are not seeing patients right now’, and then ‘I will give you a prescription for two weeks and if it’s no better I will have to see what we can do at a later date’.

I don’t mean to moan about the NHS, but come on, people need to see doctors. We have been patient over this last year. Boris Johnson says the NHS is open so can we see the evidence please?

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

GP leaders are complaining of “being let down” by the NHS. No mention is made of how patients are feeling, when constantly hitting a brick wall when trying to arrange face to face contact with their practitioner.

As lockdown restrictions are eased in every other environment, doctors’ surgeries still remain out of bounds. This can’t be allowed to continue.

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

WELL said Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, May 20). The first duty of any government is the safety of its citizens. Granted they made mistakes in the early months of this pandemic, yet the rollout of the vaccine programme has been excellent. It is, however, one thing to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory and quite another to enforce it.

That said, and after persuasion has failed with a minority of people, I feel that compulsion would lead to the minority becoming ostracised by the majority, especially if another lockdown has to be enforced.

So come on Boris Johnson, less talking and more action.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

I AGREE with Jayne Dowle that it should now be compulsory to have the Covid jab.

However, not to afford “refuseniks” the privilege of medical care should they fall ill from the virus is a step too far.

It would be immoral for the NHS or any other health care system to be selective in its attitude to patients. In a civilised society idiots have the same rights as anybody else.

From: Don Metcalfe, Anne’s Court, Southowram.

I NOTE your report on the Calderdale Mayor making ceremony held at Halifax Minster because of the “need for more space”.

The full council met at the Minster. I am a chorister at the Minster, but the choir cannot sing there under the present rules.

As a choir, we have not been able to sing since the start of Covid-19 and I have been nowhere in that time. Surely this is an incorrect rule and needs amending now?