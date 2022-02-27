Why innocent postmasters deserve justice now after being wrongly convicted in Horizon IT scandal – Yorkshire Post Letters

Former post office worker Janet Skinner (centre) speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after having her conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal. Thirty-nine former subpostmasters who were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting because of the Post Office's defective Horizon accounting system have had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal.

IT is terrible to listen to the harrowing tales from the disgracefully wronged postmasters and postmistresses.

Surely two actions need to take place without delay.

1. All the people accused of theft should be assumed to be innocent.

2. A panel should be set up to assess and pay compensation without further delay.

These good people have suffered hugely. It should not have to wait for the current inquiry to grind its way to a conclusion.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

THE Post Office Horizon IT scandal confirms the farce of the absurd notion that computers and computerisation can never be wrong. Why can’t legal experts acknowledge that no system is perfect?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I KNEW the betrayal of our postmasters was serious, I never grasped that it was this serious.