Why is Graham Stuart seeking advice from BP on maximising oil and gas drilling? - Yorkshire Post Letters

It has been reported that Graham Stuart, Energy and Climate Minister and MP for Beverley and Holderness in the East Riding of Yorkshire, sought advice from BP about the incentives required to maximise oil and gas drilling and how to win the argument for more drilling.

This whilst farmers and residents in his own constituency struggle with the impact of extreme rainfall, exacerbated by climate change.

The East Riding of Yorkshire is one of the areas of the UK most affected by climate change; from sea level rise and powerful storms increasing erosion which destroys homes and communities along the coast to flooding destroying crops and creating misery for householders inland. Not to mention the increases in the cost of insurance and flood protection that people face just to ward off the risks.

Yet Mr Stuart and his ilk continue to behave as if there’s no emergency, that business as usual can continue and we will somehow be fobbed off with the line that they have our best interests at heart.

If Mr Stuart needs advice about the UK’s energy future then why is he relying on those very industries that are profiting so handsomely from government decisions at the expense of future generations.