I find it quite incredible that members of Ripon bowling club are battling with the council in order to protect a much loved and valuable asset owned by the ‘former’ Harrogate Borough Council, which has been absorbed in the new mega authority (The Yorkshire Post, July 29, 2023).

The cost of ongoing repairs and possible reconstruction, which would cost tens of thousands of pounds, surely outweighs the cost of a natural hedge or the better option of a security fence to protect the bowling green?

The boss, Councillor Carl Les, of the new authority, North Yorkshire Council boasts of day to day operational savings by the amalgamation of seven councils, not to mention funds held under section 106 agreements with local developers provides funds for projects such as securing public owned assets, like bowling green and leisure facilities, which provides so much pleasure to bowlers whether they are young or old.

The Ripon Spa Bowling Green Club in Ripon Spa Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire, established in 1923 has just celebrated it's centenary. Members at the club are unsure if the club will reach it's 101 birthday after groups of youths keep damaging the surface by playing rugby, riding their bikes and littering. PIC: James Hardisty

By maintaining outdoor grass bowling greens, which is granted expensive, the social advantages of teams meeting up with friends to play competitive bowls competitions, not to mention that physical exercise will save in the long term health and social care budgets.

So why are councillors making it difficult for a group of dedicated bowlers to protect the playing surface of their much loved bowling green?

The answer is probably that councillors in Northallerton don't understand the needs of locals in Ripon?

North Yorkshire Council officials could quite easily rectify this problem, at relatively little cost, in the great scheme of things, by going out to tender and obtaining three quotes for either planting a hedge or erecting a security fence, to indicate that value for money has been sought.