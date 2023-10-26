Why Labour is wrong to shy away from social care reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

I find it incredible that this Government and the next Labour government are running shy of reforming social care services which would free up hospital beds and potentially reduce NHS waiting lists.

Labour are also back tracking on the reform of the very costly and outdated House of Lords.

I see that this group of unelected grandees have given themselves another daily pay rise which is now £342 a day when they are sitting in the warmth of the House of Lords chamber.

The end of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

When Boris Johnson was Prime Minister the 850 members updated their daily allowance from £300 a day to £325 a day.

When one of Boris Johnson's back benchers brought this to his attention Boris replied leave it to them.

Boris Johnson probably thought that one day that he would be joining this group like Tony Blair has been successful in his nomination to the upper house.

But give credit to those who scrutinised the nominations in that the past Speaker in the House of Commons John Bercow has been blocked.

One of the excuses has been that there isn't enough time to debate the aforementioned reform bills, partially due to the lack of time when MPs sit in the House of Commons.

If MPs spent less time on holiday and time at party political conferences then the potential output of the House of Commons could be increased by at least a third.

I appreciate that many MPs have families and are entitled to a holiday like the rest of us who can afford a holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPs have seven weeks of summer holidays and then come back for a couple of weeks and then break again for three to four weeks for the conference season.

Why can't they have the conferences during the summer holiday period?

Why do they need a week for each conference as they start on Sunday and finish on a Wednesday?