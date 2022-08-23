Why Olivia Blake is wrong on burning of heather on peatland - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her article ‘‘Burning question of protecting peatland’’, (The Yorkshire Post, August 18) MP Olivia Blake appears ,to be blissfully unaware that grouse moor management has played a key role in creating and maintaining our upland landscape, preserving and improving heather habitat and peatland, sustaining some of our rarest plants and wildlife, and promoting biodiversity.

The controlled burning of heather on small areas of shallow peat is carried out to increase the diversity of heather age and structure, ensuring there is a mixture of older heather for protection and nesting, younger heather for feeding, and a fresh burn where regrowth is just starting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also encourages the growth of peat forming sphagnum moss which filters and absorbs water, making our moors wetter.

Peatland.

The aim is to create lots of micro habitats so that within one acre of moorland the widest possible range of biodiversity, from insects to reptiles, and mammals to birds, have the full range of habitats they require.

This is not disastrous for nature as Ms Blake claims; it is quite the opposite, and to imply otherwise is a sign either of wilful ignorance or blindness.

So too is her claim that damaging wildfires can often be the result of controlled burning. Such a lack of understanding defies belief.

The fact is (and accurate facts appear to be something that Ms Blake has in very short supply), rotational burning can help reduce the risk of damaging wildfires and the loss of carbon as a result of these.

Large stands of rank and woody heather, like any other unmanaged vegetation, pose a major fire risk due to a significant build-up of fuel loads.