Why people need to stop normalising baby banks - Yorkshire Post Letters
Every day there is a picture of The Princess of Wales in your paper. However, the December 12 edition crossed a line on which you might do well to reflect. In their perpetual and persistent publicity campaign to restore and maintain their lustre The Royal Family’s exploitation of poverty in the shape of this episode is not appropriate, nor is your slavish willingness to publicise it.
Baby banks like food banks should not exist in our country. They are not acts of God. Poverty should not be fragranced, normalised and legitimised in this way by The Yorkshire Post and The Royal Family.
Does it not occur to you that there rather ought to be some questioning by your paper of the optics of this particular royal expedition? The days of the regal ‘laying on of hands’ to cure scrofula aka ‘The Kings Evil’ are past.
Even Tory MPs have been told not to be photographed at food banks…they know what that looks like.
