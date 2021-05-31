Why police recruitment policies fail crime victims – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should police be recruited from a broader range of backgrounds?

SOON anyone wanting to be a police officer will have to be a graduate.

If ever a scheme was flawed from the outset, it is this one.

Speaking as a retired officer with experience in both practical policing and instructing, I have witnessed just what will be the outcome will be.

What is your view of the police?

Many had no real grasp of what being a police officer entailed and I found ex-service personnel the better recruits – also ex-police cadets.

Two of the students who passed through the training school in two of my classes were never seen again as one could not deal with trouble and ran away, leaving his colleague to manage on his own.

The second was put off for good by having to attend a blood-soaked messy accident.

I could have forecast their exit.

Another chap struggled with exams, but seemed to know instinctively how to deal with practical jobs that required a common sense approach.

I also served under a couple of high flyers and was not impressed with them by any means.

I hope the Government and our newly-elected crime commissioners look again at this issue.