Why Prince Harry and Boris Johnson share same character flaws as they lose popularity – Yorkshire Post Letters

Prince Harry continues to divide public opinion.

IT is very clear to me that Prince Harry and Boris Johnson are in the same boat. Both are under the very strong influence of their respective partners.

Prince Harry makes foolish statements and does and says whatever Meghan dictates while Boris does and says whatever Carrie tells him without thought for the consequences.

Both women appear to have their own agenda and both men will eventually suffer for their spineless responses to them.

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure over sleaze scandals and the Omicron variant.

Harry is out in the cold as far as most Brits are concerned and Boris is rapidly heading the same way.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

THE whole nation has complained about the blatant lies and subterfuge emanating from the Government and from Downing Street in particular (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, December 11).

It is time we all recognised that this farrago is managed by the same cabal responsible for the promotion of Brexit. They are the extreme right-wingers and ultra-capitalists who constitute the 1922 Committee and the European Research Group.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

INSTEAD of all this hand- wringing and political chicanery, why are these people not just being treated like the many other people who ignored the rules and were issued with a fine when caught?

Downing Street staff are no different to other people so should be treated the same.

From: Barry Tighe, Woodford Green.

WHY is the NHS making it so difficult to obtain home Covid tests? Up until now one could simply pop into the chemist and walk out with a seven-test supply.

When I tried, the chemist informed me she could not give me the tests without my jumping through myriad red-tape hoops. This includes obtaining a long code number as well as scanning my phone onto a QR reader, a security risk.

From: AJ Little, Beverley.

AS much as I enjoy reading Christa Ackroyd, I feel her article (The Yorkshire Post, December 11) raises the question as to how long will it be before those deemed to be selfish and thoughtless through freedom of choice be required to identify themselves by the wearing of a symbol.

Before the question is asked, I have received three vaccinations – my own freedom of choice.