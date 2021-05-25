Why Prince Harry should now stay silent – Yorkshire Post Letters

Comments by the Duke of Sussex continue to prompt much debate.

IN his latest interview, the Duke of Sussex admits he has failed to “get his head round” the US Constitution’s First Amendment. This is hardly surprising – he was known to be academically “weak” at Eton, obtaining a B in art and a D in geography.

Unfortunately he then felt the need to add that he thought the amendment was “bonkers” in allowing Americans, with certain pretty specific exceptions, to say what they want without fear of censorship and to protest without fear of repression.

Snowflakes, with their sense of entitlement and inability to handle opposing opinions, might agree but the Duke should heed Abraham Lincoln’s advice that it is “better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt”.

creen grab photo supplied by ITV Hub courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS showing the Duke of Sussex during his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

AS a keen royalist, the sooner Harry and Meghan become plain Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor the better, for there is more to life than being subjected daily to the moans of privileged hypocrites.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

I LAUGHED at Bill Carmichael’s denigration of a Twitter item referring to ‘The Queen of England’ (The Yorkshire Post, May 14). However, he shot himself in the foot in his attempt to correct this misnomer.

He wrote that Her Majesty “is more properly known as...The Queen of the United Kingdom and Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.

No, she is not. She is, of course, The Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Never mind, I enjoyed the rest of the article.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHAT a credit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to the Royal family – and country. They have found a way to champion their charities and causes without fuss while bringing up their three young children.

My regret is their example is overshadowed by every utterance of the petulant Sussexes from Los Angeles. The sooner Harry and Meghan lose their titles, the better.