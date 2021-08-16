Why Scarborough Hospital patients deserve better – Yorkshire Post Letters

Provision of NHS services at Scarborough Hospital, and other resorts, continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

TO keep transferring hospital patients from Scarborough to York is an appalling way to treat people. Scarborough once had other hospitals in the town, and the outskirts of town were not as big.

Over the past 20 years there has been a massive housing development programme and it’s still ongoing in Cayton, Seamer and Middle Deepdale.

I was born in St Mary’s Hospital, on Dean Road – now demolished and never replaced.

In 2015 I had a hip replacement– not in Scarborough but in Bridlington. The surgeon does his clinic in Scarborough but the surgery is in Bridlington.

Many treatments I have had since were at York Hospital with the cost of a return train ticket and a taxi to the hospital from the railway station and back. The treatment could have been done in Scarborough Hospital.

The size of this area is massive. The ambulance service is up and down the A64 on a loop, and because Bridlington does not have an A&E department, ambulances are doing the same travelling to Scarborough on the A165 with blue lights and sirens all times of the day.

A massive review of the NHS in Scarborough is needed urgently. We also need more dental services.

