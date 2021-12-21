Why ‘socialist’ Yorkshire Dales national park housing plan is Orwellian – Yorkshire Post Letters

What is your view on the management of the Yorkshire Dales?

I WAS astonished to read the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is considering extending their Socialist housing policies over the entire area.

They are, according to your newspaper, considering choosing who will and will not be able to buy property in the Dales, closing flourishing holiday letting businesses and, most amazing of all, ensuring that those folks who have worked hard all their lives and saved up enough brass to buy a little retirement cottage in this idyllic area will no longer be welcome.

These suggested draconian controls in our National Park will, if implemented, be the introduction of Soviet-style population control measures, more reminiscent of George Orwell’s book 1984.

Surely this cannot be allowed to happen in our wonderful country where freedom of choice is, or should be, sacrosanct?

Shame on the lot of them, I say.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is now the biggest threat to the future of the Dales.

Doesn’t it realise there needs to be development if communities are to evolve and thrive. Being rooted in the past will hasten its decline and make it less viable for local families.