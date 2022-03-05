Why sunflowers should be planted for Ukraine as symbol of solidarity – Yorkshire Post Letters

I AM on a mission. Clapping for the NHS was a success in the Covid pandemic. I want everyone to plant sunflowers to show support for Ukraine.
Flowers are such a powerful symbol and are used by everyone at some time in their life to express their feelings. Countries have a national flower. Charities use them – poppies, daffodils etc.
Sunflowers are such a majestic flower and tower above everything, just as the courage of the Ukrainian people is dominating the news and all our thoughts.
I ask everyone to fill their pots/tubs/gardens with sunflowers as a peaceful symbol of solidarity and unity. Please, please, please do this simple peaceful act against aggression. My love to all.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
IT is said sport and politics should not intertwine.
Yet the way in which sport, and football in particular, has shown its solidarity for Ukraine disproves this. The show of unity at matches, with the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko even leading out Manchester City in the FA Cup, are powerful symbols that embarrass Russia.
My respect to all Ukrainians standing up for their country, at home and abroad, with courage and dignity.
