Why the concept of net zero is completely meaningless - Yorkshire Post Letters

Net Zero is a political catch phrase representing decarbonisation as an objective for countries signed up to the UN's intergovernmental climate committee, the IPCC's, advice. As is typical of the panoply of policies purporting to offset perceived climate threats to planet Earth.

Net Zero is impracticable, unaffordable. It has been rejected by the authorities of the nations responsible for causing the great bulk, more than 80 per cent, of the world's man made carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. They include China, India, Russia, the Arab states and many more.

Rejection confers huge advantages on their industrial competitiveness.

The concept of Net Zero is meaningless, ignoring not only the non-UN- compliant nations, but also massive CO2 emissions from fossil fuelled transport, from wars, from volcanoes and other natural sources.

Finally, there are very serious reservations about the hypothetical mechanisms linking rising CO2 levels with adverse climate changes, notably the fact that ocean and terrestrial warming precede increases in atmospheric CO2.

That observation casts very serious doubt on CO2 as the prime mover of climate changes.

There is no evidence to support decarbonisation as an influence on climate.

CO2 is not an atmospheric toxin but is essential for the metabolism and proliferation of vegetation.

In reality, varying solar activity is demonstrably the basis of climate control.

Therefore, the vast financial and societal costs of Net Zero make it unaffordable as well as useless to the climate.