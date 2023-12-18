All Sections
Why the concept of net zero is completely meaningless - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Charles Wardrop, Viewlands Rd West, Perth.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
 Comment

Net Zero is a political catch phrase representing decarbonisation as an objective for countries signed up to the UN's intergovernmental climate committee, the IPCC's, advice. As is typical of the panoply of policies purporting to offset perceived climate threats to planet Earth.

Net Zero is impracticable, unaffordable. It has been rejected by the authorities of the nations responsible for causing the great bulk, more than 80 per cent, of the world's man made carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. They include China, India, Russia, the Arab states and many more.

Rejection confers huge advantages on their industrial competitiveness.

People taking part in a Cop28 London march protest outside BP headquarters at St James's Square in London. PIC: James Manning/PA WirePeople taking part in a Cop28 London march protest outside BP headquarters at St James's Square in London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
People taking part in a Cop28 London march protest outside BP headquarters at St James's Square in London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The concept of Net Zero is meaningless, ignoring not only the non-UN- compliant nations, but also massive CO2 emissions from fossil fuelled transport, from wars, from volcanoes and other natural sources.

Finally, there are very serious reservations about the hypothetical mechanisms linking rising CO2 levels with adverse climate changes, notably the fact that ocean and terrestrial warming precede increases in atmospheric CO2.

That observation casts very serious doubt on CO2 as the prime mover of climate changes.

There is no evidence to support decarbonisation as an influence on climate.

CO2 is not an atmospheric toxin but is essential for the metabolism and proliferation of vegetation.

In reality, varying solar activity is demonstrably the basis of climate control.

Therefore, the vast financial and societal costs of Net Zero make it unaffordable as well as useless to the climate.

The UK's Net Zero policies must, realistically, be delayed, i.e. abandoned, despite the inevitable huge political embarrassments.

