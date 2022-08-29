Why the minimum wage in this country has a lot to answer for - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.
The minimum wage has a lot to answer for in this country. I was speaking to a lady from the Ukraine who earned £40 a month working in a bank. Here she is earning £10 an hour for sorting clothes for return.
A waitress from Milan said she was over here because she earned only £2 an hour in Italy. In South Africa it is a pound an hour.
In many cases we have outpriced ourselves out of the market as it is just too expensive to produce things here and employers cannot afford to employ people at this high rate of pay.
The greedy unions are now asking for £15 to £20 an hour, utter madness and greed. Train drivers earn a substantial amount and as for barristers we were charged £1,500 for a letter. Our country is in a very vulnerable state at the present time and it is extremely worrying that these selfish people are holding the country to ransom.