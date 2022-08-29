Why the minimum wage in this country has a lot to answer for - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minimum wage has a lot to answer for in this country. I was speaking to a lady from the Ukraine who earned £40 a month working in a bank. Here she is earning £10 an hour for sorting clothes for return.

A waitress from Milan said she was over here because she earned only £2 an hour in Italy. In South Africa it is a pound an hour.

In many cases we have outpriced ourselves out of the market as it is just too expensive to produce things here and employers cannot afford to employ people at this high rate of pay.

