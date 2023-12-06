All Sections
Why there should be a Secretary of State for Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Wallace, Manor Court, Colville Gardens, Lightwater.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

Former Leeds West MP Michael Meadowcroft (The YP, December 2) is right when he says there should be a One Yorkshire Region controlling its own economy and public services.

It would have formidable strength instead of power being diluted into different areas, weakening what this great county can achieve.

Yorkshire has a population about the same as Scotland, which has its own parliament, and one far greater than that of Wales, which also has its own government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) walks with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) walks with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
I have written to recent new prime ministers suggesting God's Own County should have a Secretary of State for Yorkshire, who would coordinate and work with all the councils, organisations and bodies to maximise its potential.

Among the first jobs for the Yorkshire Secretary would be restoring the Three Ridings, as well as tackling the county's transport system.

Time for Yorkshire to rise up and march on Parliament and Downing Street?

