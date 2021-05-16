Why Tracy Brabin has it all to prove as West Yorkshire mayor: Yorkshire Post Letters

Will Tracy Brabin prove effective as West Yorkshire's first metro mayor?

WHILST one must congratulate Tracy Brabin on her election as West Yorkshire metro mayor (The Yorkshire Post, May 10), it has to be said that the quality of candidates, victor and losers, was hugely disappointing.

Considering the massive budget that will be available to the new mayor, it was regrettable that more high profile and effective candidates were not forthcoming.

Ms Brabin, a former actress, only has limited political experience, and her main challenger just some element of local council expertise.

No wonder so many are doubtful of the need for a local mayor when the area cannot attract the big hitters.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

TO be “Managing Director” of “West Yorkshire Limited” responsible for transport, crime, education, planning etc, one would expect to see highlighted on their CV expertise in finance, negotiating skills, an ability to unite “opposites”. How come, therefore, an ex-actress from a TV soap opera, with a minimum experience of frontline politics, is now in the job?

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

BUS services here are even more unreliable than the old Pacer trains. If Tracy Brabin can sort this out, and provide the region with a reliable and affordable service, I do really think sceptics about metro mayors will think again. However we have put her trust in her and she won’t be forgiven if she does not act on this crucial policy. We expect weekly updates from her on bus reliability, payment of subsidies and how she’s progressing in bringing services back under public control.

Nothing less should suffice.

From: Judy Goodwin, Altofts.

WEST Yorkshire now has a newly-elected mayor, it will be interesting to see a few years down the road just how much this extra layer of bureaucracy is costing the taxpayer.

From James Hennighan, Wakefield.

VOTERS could have effected a great service to democracy by writing “not needed” on their ballot paper last Thursday or completely crossing out the reference to a West Yorkshire mayor, saving money and showing common sense.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Tracy Brabin is to prove her many doubters wrong, please can she focus on her remit as mayor and stop using every broadcast interview to talk about Labour’s difficulties nationally? She’s not got off to a good start.