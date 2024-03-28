Why voting should be compulsory like it is in Australia - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Brown, Orchard Road, Skidby.
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT

I agree with Jayne Dowle about the apathy around voting but would go further. I think voting should be compulsory as it is in Australia and that everyone on the electoral register is automatically registered and that voting should be extended to 16-year-olds.

Not voting allows minority extremist parties to be elected.

It’s disrespectful to all the people who died so we can vote to change a government. Just look at Russia and its recent so- called election.

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA WireA voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
It’s also laziness. How much effort does it take to get to a polling booth?

It is not pointless voting but a right and a duty, there are many good people in the Houses of Parliament, we should not judge everyone by the likes of Boris Johnson and Rees-Mogg.

It certainly needs reforms. First past the post is outdated and not truly representative.

Use it or one day you will lose it.

