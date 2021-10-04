Why Wayne Couzens should face death penalty for Sarah Everard murder – Yorkshire Post Letters

I HAVE no doubt readers will be sickened by the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer (The Yorkshire Post, October 1).
This is just the latest in a series of attacks on young women. There is much talk yet little action to create safe streets.
Surely the time has come when there should be consideration of capital punishment for the most heinous of crimes?
There will be the usual outbursts from the do-gooders who maintain the sanctity of life above all else.
Why should the public be saddled with keeping creatures like this in jail for long periods, costing into millions of pounds?
Heaven knows what Sarah’s parents are going through. My wife and I lost our eldest son near two years back suddenly overnight to a severe medical condition. That is something you never forget, though time does ease it.
How much more so for the parents of Sarah Everard, who themselves have a life sentence, as you pointed out in your own editorial.
From: Andrew Suter, Ampleforth.
WHILE the murder of Sarah Everard was a despicable act committed by a serving police officer in Wayne Couzens (The Yorkshire Post, October 1), it appears to be “ppen season” criticising the police and problems raised with the case.
As a retired officer, I am aware how demoralised the service is without the latest onslaught on a fine service which should be appreciated by UK citizens.
It appears it falls to me to bring the closing comments of Lord Justice Fulford to your attention on this being the most impressive police investigation that he has encountered in the 30 years he has been sitting as a part-time and full-time judge.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.