Why Yorkshire is a vibrant pillar of fishing industry - Yorkshire Post Letters

Scarborough. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

OUR fishing industry catches and processes some of the finest seafood in the world. From Whitby to Scarborough, and Bridlington to Hull, Yorkshire is a vibrant pillar of the British fishing industry. For hundreds of years, local fishermen have landed brown crab, lobster, scallops and much more delicious, fresh produce in Yorkshire.

I know that fishers across the UK, including Yorkshire, have faced challenges which pre-date Covid. For many years, the industry has faced a growing skills gap and aging facilities. Now that we have left the Common Fisheries Policy and have the powers to fund and manage our own fisheries, I am confident that we can build a positive future for the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have entered a new era in British fishing defined by the landmark Fisheries Act. Since we left the EU, we have seen an uplift in quota available for the British fishing industry, which will be worth an estimated £146m by 2026.

As an independent coastal state, we are committed to working with the fishing industry, in Yorkshire and beyond, to support a sustainable fishing industry which can reap the benefits of our withdrawal from the EU and capitalise on the increased quota gained from the Trade and Co-operation Agreement. We want our coastal communities to see the sector as an attractive, secure, long-term job opportunity.

At least £65m will be allocated to improve infrastructure at every step of the chain – from sea to plate. It will invest in projects to improve supply chain capabilities across the UK, improving our capacity to land, store and process seafood. Funding will be used for practical changes – it can be used to modernise ports; overhaul freezing facilities, improve processing plants or create new logistic hubs.

Funding will also support the sector in efforts to improve on sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. A healthy marine environment is paramount to the long-term viability of our fishing industry.

Up to £10m will be set aside to drive upskilling and support training opportunities across the seafood industry. These courses will offer real opportunity and help new entrants learn necessary skills to level up the sector and ensure that our fishing industry is viewed as a long-term, viable career path.