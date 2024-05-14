Will regional mayoralties become political footballs as well? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Jeremy Hall’s letter ‘Pursuit of Rayner’ in Yorkshire Post, April 26, hits the nail on the head. How pathetic politics has become.
On May 3, the public chose a regional mayor and what can we expect from that? Will this be another political football match with each party claiming victory over the other, or will respective mayors take the historical opportunity of bringing councils together to create a new body of authority able to plan long term constructive solutions.
Where is ‘The Man on the White Horse’? Where is the ‘person’ with the strength of character, personality, and dedication to lead each area (and parliament) into a change of system.
A system where selected experts decide on the best policy for our country, and then our MPs take individual responsibility for making that policy work, whatever their views.
Our present mode of Government is not working. Bickering political parties torpedoing each other’s plans achieves nothing. Power hungry, petty, school children prepared to stick a knife into one another for a position at the top of the class.
This has to change. There are no winners, and the losers are the public.
Where is the Man on the White Horse?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.