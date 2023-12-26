Will the Israeli PM face condemnation for the deaths of Palestinian children? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Members of Parliament were asking questions concerning families they know and of the terrified children daily being bombed, buried alive, and maimed in horrific numbers.

I listened to the almost casual of responses from the government spokesman regarding Hamas and the British Government’s wish to support the Israeli Government's stance that this is the only way they can be sure of destroying Hamas i.e. by the so called ‘precision bombing’ process and the importance of not agreeing to a cease fire at this time. Perhaps later!

What Hamas did on October 7 was horrific and depraved and could not be justified in any way, and yes the Israelies have a right to defend themselves.

A Palestinian child boy next to the ruins of a building in Gaza City that was hit by a rocket. PIC: DOAA ALBAZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Rightly, Hamas must be pursued and brought to justice. What happened on October 7 could never be justified, nor what has been happening in Gaza to the Palestinian people for the past two months be justified.

The question has to be asked: If Hamas had buried itself under the buildings of Tel Aviv would the Israeli Government have conducted its military forces in the same way as the razing of Gaza? I think not.

We are daily witnessing the opportunistic genocidal punishment and destruction of a community, the aim of which is to remove the Palestinians from Israel. This will just leave what remains of the Palestinian West Bank to be resolved.

President Putin was recently indicted for the war crime of removing thousands of Ukrainian children from their parents.

Will Prime Minister Netanyahu also be indicted for the war crime of ordering the razing of Gaza and the death and maiming of thousands of Palestinian children together with their parents?

There will be many non-Western countries awaiting the response of the West to this question. Only if both sides are treated equally regarding their personal responsibilities in their conduct of this war can any progress begin to take place to implement an international solution to resolving this dispute that has been running for the past 75 years.

Shamefully, the UK Government came to the decision not to support the UN vote for a ceasefire in line with the USA. At the very least an intervention demanding the immediate cessation of the bombing of Gaza and the Palestinian people should have been called for.