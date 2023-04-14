Will the proliferation of electronic train tickets mean the end of paper ones? - Yorkshire Post Letters

A big thank you to The Yorkshire Post (National World) for its promotion with Northern Rail to enable the purchase of a Day Ranger ticket covering travel on the whole Northern network on one day up to March 31 for £10.

We purchased a ticket each and set of on a grand tour, first into Leeds then via a wonderful route via Brighouse, the Calder Valley to Rochdale and into Manchester Victoria, coffee stop and a walk up to Manchester Piccadilly for a train to Sheffield on the Hope Valley Line through the Peak District on a sunny afternoon, great scenery.

Short stop in Sheffield to view the Winter Gardens and back to Leeds and home. All trains reasonably modern, comfortable with high levels of patronage particularly on the Hope Valley section and all five trains on time, congratulations Northern. Bought individually, the tickets could have a total cost £40 each, so a good value day.

'We purchased a ticket each and set of on a grand tour, first into Leeds...' PIC: James Hardisty

One item that struck us regarding the production of tickets for checking so many times was the number of people with electronic tickets being religiously checked and the sparing glances at real card tickets.