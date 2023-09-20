Wind power is fickle and Britain doesn’t have the capability to harness it - Yorkshire Post Letters
I find the constant reference to Britain leading the world in wind technology as misleading as is the constant clamour to cover our land and seas with them.
In terms of technology man has been harnessing wind for hundreds of years to grind wheat, pump water etc via a rotating shaft.
Because wind is a fickle master such applications have largely discontinued because the power source is uncontrollable and unreliable.
These modern monsters are no different beyond driving a generator which requires many tons of magnet materials excavated in foreign lands.
There may be some modern electrical input but it is hardly brain surgery and they are completely dependent on weather conditions, which is why every aspect of their electricity production has to have gas powered backup for the times when wind is not present which in turn means our electricity price is twice that of North America where they have their own gas available on tap, We have to buy it from Norway and others.
When it comes to expertise, our Government has fallen for the myth that wind power is special and has funded overseas governments and their pension schemes to build wind turbines on our land and in the sea with hundreds of billions of taxpayers money.
They have not established any British owned company to manufacture wind turbines and at the end almost all operating and maintenance companies are registered overseas. It is therefore clear that as a nation we have garnered very little technical knowledge, own nothing and are left with a system which does not work effectively.
Is it therefore surprising that the countries who have benefited from our largess have turned their attention to North Sea Gas exploration (as reported by The YP a couple of weeks ago) in preference to the now unprofitable wind turbines in the full knowledge that we are at their mercy eventually having to purchase both wind turbines and gas from them?
The primary issue is of course that our power grid system cannot accept further input from variable sources without vast expenditure on its infrastructure, just how can the National Grid accommodate input on an adhoc basis without an overriding plan of action as to where, when and what input supplies will they need to accommodate?
In the end you reap what you sow. Our governments at the behest of the eco-warriors have decimated our manufacturing capabilities. This has been compounded by ‘smart’ businessmen outsourcing manufacture to cheaper foreign suppliers to the extent that we no longer have the capacity to manufacture required components to meet even the net zero agenda.