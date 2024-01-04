Wind turbines can’t be compared to monuments of agricultural heritage - Yorkshire Post Letters
As a countryman I fully appreciate the thousands of miles of dry stone walls that have graced our rural landscape for hundreds of years.
How Maddie Evans can compare such fine monuments to our agricultural heritage (Letters, December 22) with the thousands of industrial wind machines that are not only despoiling so much of our beautiful countryside but are also decimating avian life is nothing short of delusion.
At best wind power is a transitional technology which falsely claims the moral high ground that it is a key component in saving the planet from climate catastrophe. It will be long gone while those sturdy walls remain but they will leave behind millions of tonnes of concrete foundations as well as countless discarded, unrecyclable turbine blades that will end up in landfill sites.
This unreliable, dilute form of intermittent electricity generation remains shrouded in a green smokescreen and continues to feather the nests of landowners and overseas developers alike who are paid grossly over the odds regardless of whether or not the wind blows.
The millions of pounds that operators receive in "constraint payments" during periods of calm are hidden in our escalating electricity bills.
Maddie Evans's claim that they are "cutting the cost of electricity" is pure fantasy. She should perhaps also pause to reflect that so-called renewables can do none of the heavy industrial lifting that energy dense fossil fuels do in producing the myriad products that we take for granted today.
