As a countryman I fully appreciate the thousands of miles of dry stone walls that have graced our rural landscape for hundreds of years.

How Maddie Evans can compare such fine monuments to our agricultural heritage (Letters, December 22) with the thousands of industrial wind machines that are not only despoiling so much of our beautiful countryside but are also decimating avian life is nothing short of delusion.

At best wind power is a transitional technology which falsely claims the moral high ground that it is a key component in saving the planet from climate catastrophe. It will be long gone while those sturdy walls remain but they will leave behind millions of tonnes of concrete foundations as well as countless discarded, unrecyclable turbine blades that will end up in landfill sites.

The first onshore wind farm to be built in the south-east of England is pictured in Watchfield near Swindon. PIC: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

This unreliable, dilute form of intermittent electricity generation remains shrouded in a green smokescreen and continues to feather the nests of landowners and overseas developers alike who are paid grossly over the odds regardless of whether or not the wind blows.

The millions of pounds that operators receive in "constraint payments" during periods of calm are hidden in our escalating electricity bills.