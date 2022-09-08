With earlier dark nights nearly with us, why not stay on BST instead of turning the clocks back in October. The peak demand for electricity is teatime in winter. This proposal will give us all an extra hour of evening daylight, reduce the teatime lighting load, save energy and save us all including businesses money. For the future, let's adopt CET which should reduce the national energy usage.

J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

With all the vast area of factory roofs in this country, it should be made mandatory for every new factory to have the roof covered in solar panels. This would give a massive boost to electricity production. What would also be a massive boost is to have Battery storage included in the system as this would offset the cost of energy used by each factory and they could then sell on the surplus to the grid. What are we waiting for?

ME Wright, Harrogate.

To Andrew Vine's catalogue of PM Liz Truss's eye-brow raisers (TYP September 6) please add her aim of scrapping motorway speed limits. Speed freaks tend to kill not only themselves but - and of far greater importance - other people. At time of writing, I have seen no dancing in the streets of true blue 'remain' Harrogate!

Robert Booth, Longwood, Huddersfield.