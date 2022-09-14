Visionary York city councillors should be congratulated for taking forward plans to increase the urban tree canopy. Yorkshire Post 10 September 2022.

Public consultation is crucial for this large project to succeed, as by getting residents involved from the start, it will, if managed carefully, help in getting the trees established.

Why can't residents get involved with planting trees?

If they plant the trees, residents will be obliged to water the trees and take ownership whilst they become established.

This is one of the most common causes for tree losses, as often council's don't have the resources to water trees, in terms of both labour and machinery, for example, bowsers or vehicles to transport tanks of water.

Planting large trees for an immediate effect is not always the best answer as they take longer to establish, with there being more leaves transpiring moisture supported by a limited root structure.

A mixture of varieties of tree species (Cherries, Birch's and Thorn's, to name a few trees) and planting different tree sizes (or ages), will not only mean them potentially reaching maturity at roughly the same time, but younger trees take less time to establish as there is less leaf coverage for the roots to support, and from my experience will catch up and overtake in height.

Back in 1974, whilst doing my gardening apprenticeship with Blackpool Parks Department, I was involved with landscaping of the grounds of Blackpool Zoological Gardens, and it was noticeable that after a few years that many younger trees planted were quicker to establish than the more mature standard trees.