York to Beverley and Hull rail route’s business case – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should the York to Beverley railway line be restored? Photo: Gary Longbottom.

I WAS delighted to see the Chancellor listen to my call to investigate the case for restoring the York to Beverley railway, one of just 13 such schemes nationwide.

This is very welcome news for York and the wider region, showing that the Government is committed to investing in projects that will make a real difference to local people.

Should York's rail links with Beverley be restored?

I have been campaigning for reopening the York-Beverley line since I was elected and commend the tireless passion of supporters of this project, without whom this bid would not have been possible.

With reopening the York to Beverley line being key to ensuring the feasibility of a new station at Haxby, it is no coincidence that the two proposals have both received Government backing and I look forward to continuing to advocate for both schemes.

From: Glyn Wild, Highfield Terrace, Swinton, Malton.

LAST weekend I went to my local village Repair Shop. A very kind person with electrical knowledge successfully fixed my stereo receiver – and all for free.

Racing in Beverley - should the town's rail link with York be restored?

This is just one the fantastic green initiatives that Hovingham (North Yorkshire, population a mere 365) has established over the past few years.

They also run a very successful local food market once a month, operate a tool-share scheme, have installed an EV car-charging point at the village hall and persuaded residents to install heat pumps or purchase an electric car.

They also make themselves available at events to give advice on energy conservation, renewable energy and other such topics.

In the run-up to COP26, I can think of no finer example of how local communities can do their bit in the battle against the looming climate chaos.

From: Dr Alexander Burnett, Crane Moor, Barnsley.

I WAS very disappointed to see that my MP, Miriam Cates, voted to allow raw sewage to continue to be dumped into our rivers last week.

We are very lucky to live in such beautiful countryside and should work towards preserving this for our and our children’s enjoyment. The idea this could be done by dumping raw sewage into our rivers is incomprehensible.

A few weeks ago I enjoyed swimming at the beaches in Northumberland while on holiday. The thought that this may no longer be an option for future generations, due to sewage and pollution, saddens me.

Our countryside and the people of Penistone and Stocksbridge deserve far, far better.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

ONE of the problems with the current generation of electric cars is that manufacturers are concentrating on producing vehicles with a range of 300 miles.

There are few electric town cars suitable where our weekly journeys are to the supermarket, garden centre, coffee shop or where work is a short distance from home.

In villages where there are suitable pathways a mobility scooter can be a convenient alternative to the car, which allows a stop to see the neighbours along the way, rather than being chosen for any medical or age-related need.

At present there appears to be no fully electric vehicle that occupies the size gap in the market between scooters and large and heavy cars.

From: Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

THE aim of COP26 is to reduce CO2 emissions. Yet representatives from the nuclear industry – nuclear power has no CO2 emissions – have been excluded.

If they really believed the end of the world was nigh due to CO2, surely the environmental and climate people would have been clamouring for a nuclear programme long ago to save us all?

The environmental cult clearly has a secret agenda if they have persuaded COP to ignore nuclear power.