York to Hull rail link can become national first – Yorkshire Post Letters

There are new calls to restore the rail link between York and Hull.

I AGREE with Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart that if the two great cities of Hull and York were in the South East, they would get approval for a new rail link (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, October 29).

The expansion of housing developments in Beverley, Market Weighton and Pocklington puts more pressure on the A1079 in both directions between York and Hull for commuters.

Should Hull's rail link with York be restored?

It is of no surprise to me that there is cross-party backing by many of the area’s MPs for this to happen – we need political lobbying and team work.

I think that all the facts are blatantly there for the in-depth feasibility study to make life more easier for both work commuters and visitors to both great Yorkshire cities and coastal towns such as Scarborough.

It is a pity that modern train carriages do not have facilities to carry light haulage between the cities and market town stops to lighten the amount of vehicles on the road delivering online orders to customers, who could collect them from a secure locker at the railway station which would provide local employment and security at the station.

This system works well at railway stations in London and the South East.