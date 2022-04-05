York tram, 1910.

York is indeed the best choice for the new home of Great British Railways, for all the reasons listed by Keith Aspden (The Yorkshire Post, March 29).

The only thing that people moving from London will miss is a transit system.

Read more: Ed Davey backs York's bid to become Great British Railways headquartersA study 20 years ago for City of York Council showed possible routes linking the city centre and railway station with major development sites including York Central.

York’s trams closed in 1935 but they could come back, as in Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham.